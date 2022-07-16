Moscow says it hit the meeting of the Ukrainian forces command in Vinnytsia

The Russian military said on Friday it had targeted a meeting of the Ukrainian Air Force in Vinnytsia, a city in central Ukraine far from the front lines, in a deadly bombing condemned by the international community.

• Read also: Briton Paul Urey, who was captured by separatists, dies in custody

• Read also: Conflict in Ukraine undermines support for neutrality

• Read also: At least 20 people were killed in a Russian bombing of the center

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a press release that Kalibr missiles fired from the sea hit the “officers’ house” in this city, where “a meeting of the Ukrainian Air Force Command was held with representatives of foreign arms suppliers.”

“Because of this strike, the participants in the meeting were eliminated,” he added.

Russia has never acknowledged any serious mistakes or crimes committed by its armed forces in Ukraine and has systematically ensured that they hit only military targets.

Ukraine is accused of masterminding bombings or executions of civilians by the Russians.

According to the Ukrainian military, the missiles hit a parking lot, a commercial building in the city center, offices and small businesses. At least 23 people were killed.

The UN Secretary-General said he was “horrified” and the European Union denounced the new Russian “atrocities”.