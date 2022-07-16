Fortnite is hosting the Galaxy Cup 3 this weekend, only on Android

During these two days, the best players will be able to win an Outfit before it reaches the store.

Epic Games is finally thinking about mobile game lovers, especially those who use Android, Since with Apple, it’s a completely different story…

On July 16 and 17, all Android players will have to compete for two hours, with a maximum of 7 games, to try to accumulate as many points as possible to rise to the top of the ranking in order to receive the rewards. Note that on July 16, Galaxy Cup 3 will take place in the North American West region and on July 17 in the East North American region.

This competition will delight many players as it will be conducted in zero build mode and in single mode.

You hold the pot in the palm of your hand and the weight of the galaxy on your shoulder. A new Galaxy Cup is taking place with a chance to win Khari (Galaxy Evolved) outfits and other cosmic rewards! Find out more: https://t.co/t5R5GtkbZy pic.twitter.com/BFdvlfUhvr —Fortnite (FortniteGame) July 13, 2022

Rewards

In terms of rewards, Epic Games will be giving away Khari (Galactic Evolution) in-game cosmetics and the “Quiver of Truth” back embellishment. For this, it will be necessary to be among the first 2,300 players in the North American East region or among the top 800 players in the North American West region.

As usual, the organizers of the Galaxy Cup 3 also wanted to please the participants, but they quickly failed to offer a small reward. Thus, all players who participate in this competition and who get a minimum of 8 points, will automatically receive the Galactic Creation spray.

point system

For this competition, each elimination will bring one point in addition to the one obtained thanks to the position in the ranking.

Victory Royal: 30 points

2nd place 25 points

3rd place 22 points

Fourth: 20 points

Fifth place: 19 points

Sixth: 17 points

Seventh place: 16 points

Eighth: 15 points

Ninth: 14 points

Tenth: 13 points

11 – 15: 11 points

16th to 20th place: 9 points

21 – 25: 7 points

26 – 30: 5 points

From 31 to 35: 4 points

36th to 40th place: 3 points

41 – 50: 2 points

51 – 75: 1 point

How to play Fortnite on Android

In case some players don’t know how to play Fortnite on Android, just download the game from your Android device and enter one of them on Samsung Galaxy Store or on Fortnite.com/Android. At this point, all you have to do is log in with your credentials or create an account if necessary and go to the Competitions tab and then venture into the battlefield.

Re-Call

It is important to remember that it will not be possible to exchange, sell or even give a bonus obtained during the event to another player. For more information on the official rules, Epic Games unveiled it live on its website.

Of course, to participate in the PlayStation Cup, players must have activated 2FA authentication, have at least a level 50 account, and be at least 13 years old, not forgetting to respect the Fortnite User License Agreement.