Motion capture technology for Yukon storytelling

Keinas.áx̱ Łdóos Kaanáx̱ Ḵuwóox works with Carcross Tagish First Nation as Senior Collaborator with the company Outpost 31. He feels like a superhero when he wears the first action capture suit available in the Yukon.

” I’m like the superhero Tlingit, that kids look up to. Few people even call me Super Tlingit. » – Quote from Keinas.áx̱ Łdóos Kaanáx̱ Ḵuwóox’, Senior Employee at Outpost 31

According to him, this outfit provided many opportunities for storytelling and cultural education in his community.

Last week, he organized an activity in which the outfit was shown by dancing in front of students from Gish Tala School. Students can watch a live animation of his movements simultaneously on a screen placed behind him.

I wanted everyone to see the good things that can happen and see that this gives us a chance to show more of our stories because so many of our captions and stories are amazing. emphasizes Keinas.áx̱ Łdóos Kaanáx̱ Ḵuwóox’.

Besides dancing, he sees the possibility of this costume being used in many cultural education projects, such as recording people speaking their language or a sculptor doing his work.

Keinas.áx̱ Łdóos Kaanáx̱ Ḵuwóox wears a motion capture suit while his movements are animated directly on the screen behind him. Photo: Danielle de Entremont/CBC

Jayden Soroka, Creator and Lead Animator at Outpost 31Also excited about the possibilities of this outfit.

Young people can make a career by logging data or working with older adults, community members, or storytellers to create a library of digitally curated content, stories, and cultures, which can be shared in any way they choose. He said.

Jayden Soroka says the studio has no intellectual property rights to the stories. First Nations that use this technology will own the final product and decide how to archive, distribute, and use it.

Ultimately, he hopes the studio can build a mobile storytelling support unit that includes motion capture and other technologies and can travel to different communities to provide their services when needed.

We have access to the uniform and may be available to the communities to provide what they need. Our hope is [développer et de renforcer les compétences] and create opportunities He says.

Keinas.áx̱ Łdóos Kaanáx̱ Ḵuwóox (left) and Jayden Soroka have previously collaborated on the motion-capture animated film The Provider, which tells the story of the first quest. Photo: Danielle de Entremont/CBC

At Carcross, this technology has already caught the attention of some. 8th grader Nord Belancourt participated in the activity organized by Keinas.áx̱ Łdóos Kaanáx̱ Ḵuwóox’ by playing the drum.

It’s amazing because you can really get involved in your community and do projects outside of school and that’s really cool Shouted.

In the future, Keinas.áx̱ Łdóos Kaanáx̱ Ḵuwóox hopes to continue wearing the costume to inspire future generations to take matters into their own hands.

If I had to describe [mon superpouvoir]I would say it inspires everyone around me to do more, do better, and do what he did before us. Concludes.

With information from Danielle de Entremont