Netflix downloads a selection of Lebanese movies

This is a selection of 19 films, including 4 by Maroun Baghdadi. He was the most international of Lebanese filmmakers until his untimely death at the age of 43, after the civil war that tore the country apart from 1975 to 1990 ended.

These four films are the most famous: Out of life With Hippolyte Girardot, Small warsAnd the WhispersAnd the We are all for the homeland And the Beirut oh Beirut. This is the first time that these restored films have been released via an online service around the world, 30 years after the last international broadcast on VHS. Netflix says.

Other films are shown there in particular BostaAnd the ListenAnd the Under the bombs And the Inheritance By the French-Lebanese director Philippe Aractingi. this movie It is a mixture of fiction and autobiography in which the director tells his children about his experience in war, his exile, and his homecoming.

Many films revolve around the civil war that has left 150,000 dead and thousands missing, but others do not deal strictly with the conflict, such as the lunchLucien Borjeli.

This feature film tells the story of a family that has not gathered together in two years. While she finds herself eating Easter dinner, an accident disrupts the meal.

With this selection, Netflix, which is digging its furrow in heritage cinema with films by French directors Francois Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard, It highlights the richness of the country’s cultural heritage and the creativity of Lebanese talent According to the statement issued by the company.

This group does not include the films of prominent figures in the new Lebanese cinema, Nadine Labaki and Ziad Doueiri.