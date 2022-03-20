Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) will be equipped with Snapdragon 750G processor

Assumed technical characteristics of Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) have leaked. Apparently, this futuristic smartphone from the Lenovo sub-brand will get a Snapdragon 750G processor.

Like its peers, Motorola has several devices in the works. Among these smartphones that are being prepared in the manufacturer’s workshops, there is the Moto G 5G (2022). His technical composition had just been leaked. Our colleagues from Egykfun not set The name of the source gave them the information, but it must be said that this is a major leak as almost all of the component specifications have been revealed. Starting with a screen that measures 6.6 inches diagonally.

Incidentally, it is worth noting that the Moto G 5G (2022) is said to be codenamed “Austin” and has been spotted on various platforms under the model number XT2213.

5G capable processor

As indicated at the beginning of the article, the smartphone will ship with a Snapdragon 750G processor. FYI, this is an octa-core mid-range SoC that adopts ARM architecture. It has Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. The manufacturer would have opted for 4GB of RAM, while the internal storage would be 128GB. In addition, the Motorola Moto G5G (2022) will run Android 11 operating system.

Triple background module

As for the image, it will be about a triple rear module consisting of a main sensor of 50 megapixels, an ultra-wide lens of 8 million pixels and a macro lens of 2 million pixels. As for power, the device will have a 5,000 mAh battery. However, we don’t know if express shipping will be there. In any case, the storage will be expandable thanks to a micro SD port that supports a maximum capacity of 512 GB.

As for its design, the Moto G 5G (2022) should usually have physical buttons on the right edge. This particular part of the phone will contain the power key as well as the volume control buttons. There will also be a physical fingerprint reader. The smartphone will include a USB-C port, a 3.5mm jack, and stereo speakers. In addition, its thickness will be 9.3 mm.

When it comes to color options, rumors point to two color variants, ‘volcanic ash’ and ‘polished silver’. The Moto G 5G (2022) is expected to appear next June.