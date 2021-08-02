Tech

Movies play without sound in the Apple TV app

August 2, 2021
Jillian Castillo

L ‘Apple TV app It starts to annoy users who buy or rent movies and have no sound. This applies to both users passing through the Apple TV and others using smart TVs or HDMI boxes/dongles like Roku.

The problem started a few weeks ago and many users are complaining on Twitter and other online platforms. Here are some of the tweets:

It’s hard to figure out what’s causing the audio loss in movies with the Apple TV app. Some speculate that it is related to DRM (the famous protection to prevent piracy) and that the TV, Apple TV, etc. do not decode the audio portion. But this would be surprising, because the blockage must also occur at the video level if that is the correct interpretation.

according to 9to5MacCustomers have contacted Apple about this audio issue and some have managed to get your money back. But this is not the case for everyone. Apple sometimes refuses to pay.

