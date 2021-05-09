No doubt: the Earth is getting warmer

Since the end of the nineteenth centurye Century, the average temperature of the Earth has increased by 1.2 degrees Celsius. In a pinch, human activities. NASA researchers are now offering us another way to visualize this temperature evolution.

The Man-made Global Warming Not necessarily felt on a daily basis. Therefore, to help us realize the urgent need for action today, researchers regularly publish new photos. So far famous ‘Warming lines’The “greenhouse streaks” imagined by A. Climatologist From the University of Reading (UK), Ed Hawkins.

Today, researchers from NASA It shows us visualizing the evolution of the situation in a different way. Through a bell-shaped graph showing a distribution Temperature anomalies On the ground, every year, between 1951 and 2020 – taking into account the average of the period 1951-1980 as a basis. Shifting the histogram to the right over time shows a marked increase in repeat rate Anomalies Hot.

As global warming begins, the peak of the temperature deviation distribution shifts to the right. © Science Visualization Studio, NASA

All numbers are in red

The researchers also noted that the curve appears flat as it condenses on the red side. In a pinch, an array of more intense and expansive temperatures. The result, in their view, is differential regional warming rather than increased temperature variability at a given location.

These curves were generated from data from more than 26,000 Weather stations on the earth. The data is then analyzed using an algorithm that takes into account the varied spacing between these terminals and global warming impacts that can distort the conclusions. Remember that 2020 – linked to 2016 – was the hottest year ever recorded by NASA, with an average of 1.02 ° C above the reference average taken between 1951 and 1980. On a larger scale, the seven years that have just passed have been … . Seven hottest years ever.