Mundo donates $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross and begins major fundraising for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

” Like all Quebecers, members of the large Mondo family are deeply affected and affected by the current situation in Ukraine. This is why we have decided to donate $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross so that it can do so Meet the humanitarian needs in Ukraineincluding by assisting people displaced by conflict . We are now inviting our customers to join the movement by giving generously, starting today and over the next few weeks. We are convinced That every small gesture can make a real difference in the lives of all those people who are going through the toughest ordeals of their lives. » This was stated by Mr. Pierre Leblanc, CEO of Mondo.

Note that this collection of in-store donations will continue for as long as the context requires. Furthermore, Ren’s Pets, another subsidiary of Groupe Legault, the owner of Mondou, Will add a donation of $50,000 To the Canadian Red Cross for this cause.

During the past years, Various fundraising campaigns in Mundo Mundon Raised over $3 million.

MONDOU, a company committed to its community

Since its founding in 1938, Mondo has made sure to support many causes that affect not only animal welfare, but also members of its community. In addition to the annual Mondou Mondon fundraisers for the MIRA Foundation and Shelters, at the beginning of the pandemic, the company donated $110,000 in products and gift cards to Moisson organizations and shelters for abandoned animals in several regions of Quebec.

Mondo invites all animal lovers in Quebec to participate in this great outpouring of solidarity with the Ukrainian people by contributing generously… for the love of their neighbour!

About Mondo

Founded in 1938 by Montreal entrepreneur Joseph-Emilien Mondo, Mondo is a family business in Quebec that provides products, services and advice for the welfare and health of animals. Since the Legault family’s acquisition of this flagship Quebec store in 1983, the company has seen the number of its stores increase from just one store to 77, thanks to the exceptional commitment of its passionate employees who today number more than 1,100 stores across Quebec. More than just a pet food store, Mondo stands out for the expertise of its team of seasoned advisors and their commitment to not selling animals. With animal welfare at the core of its values, it is also deeply committed to partner organizations and works to advance the animal cause through many initiatives. For more information visit www.mondou.com.

