Goodbye to happiness sold in France, Spain and Portugal

the movie goodbye happinessWritten by Ken Scott, Will Travel International. They were sold to distributors in France, Spain and Portugal. The comedy will return in cinemas in Quebec on Friday, March 11th.

The screening of the film at the Alpe d’Huez Festival seems to have piqued his interest abroad. According to a press release, the president of Apollo Films, which will distribute the film in France, was charmed by this story of four siblings who wish to honor their deceased father, by going to the family home in les-de-Madeleine.

The four main actors – François Arnault, Antoine Bertrand, Louis Morissette and Patrice Ropitel – also won the Best Actor award at the prestigious festival held in the French Alps in January.

goodbye happiness It was also sold to Spanish distributor A Contracorriente Films and Portuguese distributor Outsider Films, who will take over distribution in their respective regions.

Back to cinemas in Quebec

The Ken Scott film will resume showing on 77 screens in Quebec on Friday. Released on December 17, it had to be removed from theaters when theaters closed on December 20.

goodbye happiness It also stars Julie Le Bretton, Charlotte Aubin, Elizabeth Dupree, Marielles Burke, Genevieve Boivin-Rossy and Pierre-Yves Cardinal.

This is the first film to be produced in Quebec and directed by Ken Scott since then Starbucksreleased in 2011.