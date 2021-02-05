sport

Murray River Championships | Félix Auger-Aliassime arrives at the box aces

February 5, 2021
(Melbourne, Australia) Québécois Félix Auger-Aliassime reached four aces in the River Murray Championship.




Third seed Oger-Aliassim took advantage of the retirement of Czech Gerry Veseli with a left shoulder injury to advance to the semi-finals. The Maple Leaf Representative had awarded the 1st set 7-6 (3) before giving up 69H ATP rating player.

The 20-year-old will face Frenchman Corentin Moutet, 80, in the semi-final on Saturday.H World player. It is 2-0 in his career against him.

Yesterday, Auger-Aliassime defeated the 78th teamH World batsman Igor Gerasimov 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6) in the third round of this Australian Open pre-tournament.

21H The world player scored 14 aces and raised his record to 3-0 against Gerasimov, two hours and 11 minutes into play.

In the other semi-final match, Britain’s Daniel Evans will face French Jeremy Chardy.

Auger-Aliassime will be attempting to reach the finals of his seventh career on the ATP circuit. He has yet to win the men’s title in this circuit.

