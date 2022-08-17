Music City SiriusXM announces dates and details for free concert tickets

Holidays, tourism, sports and entertainment

Four Canadian communities are set to welcome big names in music this fall — tickets will be available Friday, August 19 at 9:00 AM EST.

TorontoAnd the August 16, 2022 /CNW/ — Today, SiriusXM, Live Nation and Pop Montreal announced dates, locations, and ticket details for upcoming SiriusXM City of Music concerts in four lucky communities across the country. Canada. The winning cities inOrangevillein OntarioFromStephenin SaskatchewanFrom Miramichiin New Brunswick, and Blanc Sablon In Qubec, beat hundreds of other communities to be named SiriusXM’s first music city. Their heartfelt nominations, incredible community spirit and passion for music ensured a unique concert featuring a great Canadian artist.

As we set out to find the first SiriusXM Music Cities, we knew Canadians would be excited about the opportunity to bring great Canadian artists to their doorstep, but the passion and enthusiasm exceeded all of our expectations. Paul Cunningham, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. As we continue to plan local events, we look forward to sharing with the winning communities and have a few more surprises coming!

The Friday, August 19 at 9 a.m. (Eastern time), a Limit the number of free tickets It can be claimed through the website musiccity.siriusxm.caThe number of tickets available depends on the room capacity.

The dates and locations of each concert are as follows:

Orangeville, Ont. – Saturday 17 September – get off the ground At the Alder Leisure Center

– Saturday 17 September – At the Alder Leisure Center Stephen, Sask. – Saturday 24 September – Dallas Smith place of convergence

– Saturday 24 September – place of convergence Blanc Sablon, QC – Saturday 1 October – 2 brothers Show us Blanc Sablon

– Saturday 1 October – Show us Miramichi Note – Sunday 2 October – Arcels At Civic Center of Miramichi

It’s a great day for Blanc Sablon. We are very proud to receive this honor! Acting Mayor Blanc SablonAnd the Colin Shuttler.

Each SiriusXM City of Music event will engage local vendors, businesses and community groups to further support the community.

visit musiccity.siriusxm.caLearn more about the four winning communities. Canadians can follow their Music City journey by searching for #SXMMusicCity and following Tweet embedAnd the Tweet embed.

