Here’s Where to Watch IASIP in 2021

Want to know how to watch IASIP on Netflix in 2021? Click the link and StreamCatcher will provide all the info you need to get started. Where to stream it, which VPNs reliably work with Netflix (and can unblock IASIP), and more.

You can use the website to get the latest info about all your other favorite shows and movies as well. Considering streaming regions can change at the drop of a hat, the tool is a blessing in disguise. No more scrolling through out-of-date articles trying to figure out which VPN server you should use.

Wait, What Are VPNs and Why Do I Need One?

If you’re unfamiliar with how VPNs help you watch geo-blocked content, here’s the gist of it. Basically, when you connect to one of the provider’s servers, you are assigned a new IP address specific to the country you choose. Since your IP contains info about your real life location, you can easily access content from all across the world (provided there’s a server in the area).

Luckily, the VPNs recommended by StreamCatcher have fairly wide server networks. Pretty useful once you realize just how fragmented the full Netflix library is.

For instance, you can watch The Office and Always Sunny by connecting to a VPN server in the United Kingdom. The Liam Neeson flick Taken, on the other hand, is only available in the Netherlands of all places. Don’t even get us started on Arrow, whose final two seasons aren’t even available in some regions, even though other countries feature the full show.

Anyway, you get the idea – watching stuff on Netflix can be a confusing affair without a good guide. We’ve provided some other places to watch IASIP down below, just in case.

Where Else Can I Watch ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’?

These are your best alternatives to watch IASIP if you don’t want a Netflix account. Note that you can catch the show on live TV services like YouTube TV, FX Now, and the like. However, we’ll be focusing on options that don’t involve getting an expensive cable subscription on the side.

Let’s keep it relatively affordable.

#1 Watch It on Hulu

Viewers in the United States can always follow The Gang’s misadventures on Hulu. If you’re outside the US, then you’ll still need to use a good VPN to get around the platform’s VPN ban.

Moreover, you’ll need to find a way to obtain a US-based payment method. One option is to pay for an account with a Hulu gift card. Alternatively, sign up for a virtual US debit card to pay for your subscription. To be honest, watching the show on Netflix is less of a hassle, since you don’t need to jump those extra hoops.

#2 Buy the Series Digitally

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is a series worth buying, and it’s available for purchase on all the usual channels. Here are the current prices per season on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video:

iTunes – $6.93 (Season 1), $14.99 (Season 2 onwards)

Google Play – $9.99 (Season 1), $14.99 (Season 2 onwards),

Amazon Prime Video – $8.99 (Season 1), $11.99 (Seasons 2 to 12, and 14), $14.99 (Season 13)

Amazon seems to be the winner here, though you could always keep a watchlist on the other two platforms in case of a weekend deal or other special occasion. For example, the price of the complete The Office series got bumped all the way down to $30 prior to its removal from Netflix.

Fair warning, though. Buying the series doesn’t mean you “own” it. In true digital goods fashion, you’re just buying a license to use the product. For example, Amazon states that titles you buy “may become unavailable due to licensing restrictions or for other limited reasons.”

You should be fine for the most part. Just don’t be surprised if Disney (or whoever owns IASIP at the time) suddenly pulls the show from any of these platforms.