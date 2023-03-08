Musk apologized to the former Twitter employee for the insensitive tweets. expel him by and slander him | radio

The owner of the American company Elon Musk has apologized on Twitter to a former employee from Iceland, with whom he exchanged a series of unpleasant tweets on the platform of the same name. The tweets were about a question asked by product design employee Halli Thorleifsson about whether or not he was still working at the company. The BBC reported that he then learned he had been fired.



San Francisco

14:58 March 8, 2023

Post it on Facebook







Share on Twitter



Post on LinkedIn



printing press





Copy the url







Short address









Copy to clipboard









Close







Elon Musk | Source: Reuters

Thorleifsson discovered in late February that he could not log into his work account, and Twitter’s HR department initially could not give him a clear answer as to whether he had been fired. So Musk asked directly on Twitter as his superior.

“what kind of work you do?” Musk asked next. Other Twitter users watched their call, which resembled a live job interview, in amazement. The tweet exchange ended with musk He replied with two laughing emoticons. After that conversation, Thorleifsson received an email confirming that he had been fired.

my dear @employee 9 days ago my work computer was cut off, along with about 200 other Twitter employees. But your head of HR is not able to confirm whether you are employed or not. You haven’t responded to my emails. Maybe if enough people retweet you’ll answer me here? – Haley (@iamharaldur) March 6, 2023

On Tuesday, Musk continued the conversation and on tweet He described Thorlevson as “the worst”. He later deleted the tweet. After a few hours he changed his mind and apologized. according to BBC It is possible that he offered Thorlevsson to return to his place.

“I would like to apologize to Haley for misunderstanding his situation. I was relying on the information that was given to me to be false, or in some cases true but meaningless,” Musk wrote. “He is considering staying on Twitter.”

A popular name in Iceland

Originally from Iceland, Thorleifsson sold his creative design agency Ueno to Twitter in 2021. How much he got, but he doesn’t want to say. Twitter is expected to pay him a large sum after he leaves the company.

Thorleifsson suffers from muscular dystrophy and has campaigned for better wheelchair access in Iceland. When he sold his company to Twitter, he deliberately orchestrated the deal to pay the Icelandic government a high tax, according to local media. Last year, four Icelandic media outlets voted him Person of the Year.

musk He bought Twitter in the fall of last year. Back in October, the company had approximately 7,500 employees, after cost cuts, internal changes, etc caught The administration now numbers an estimated 2,000. As recently as January musk It reported that Twitter employs approximately 2,300 people.

CTK



Post it on Facebook







Share on Twitter





Post on LinkedIn





printing press







Copy the url







Short address









Copy to clipboard











Close







