Mysterious Mitch McConnell | Radio-Canada.ca

Mitch McConnell did not utter his words on Saturday. Once the verdict was announced, he embarked on an unmistakable clamor against former President Donald Trump.

There is no doubt – nobody – that President Trump is tangibly and morally responsible for causing the events [du 6 janvier].

Mitch McConnell, an ardent Kentucky Republican and senator since 1985, has voted to acquit Donald Trump. He justified his decision by legal considerations. According to him, this second impeachment trial is unconstitutional, as Donald Trump is no longer president.

American citizens attacked the government. They even made the noose to hang the vice president. All because they received lies from the most powerful man on earth who was furious about losing the election. Mitch McConnell, Senator from Kentucky

Mitch McConnell then indicated that there were other remedies against the former president, who had no immunity and thus could be criminally prosecuted as a private citizen.

The Kentucky senator has reportedly not spoken to Donald Trump since mid-December, the day he acknowledged the results of the November 3 elections and before them.

His wife, Eileen Chow, Donald Trump’s former transportation secretary, resigned the day after the attack on Capitol Hill, saying she was upset about the events.

On January 14, when the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president, Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader in the Senate, claimed that the trial was to take place after Donald Trump left the White House, following Joe. Biden was sworn in.

It is indeed Mitch McConnell himself who dismissed his conviction on Saturday precisely because Donald Trump is no longer President of the United States.