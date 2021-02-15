Marc-Andre Fleury is taking a great opportunity

Having taken over the reins with the Vegas Golden Knights since Robin Lehner’s injury, Quebec Marc-Andre Fleury has shown he can still rise to the role of # 1 goalkeeper in the National League.

Fleury has conceded only two goals in the last two matches of the list, including a 24-puck blocking against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Previously, (five appearances) and Lehner (four appearances) split the assignment roughly evenly in front of a Nevada team cage.

Whether in Las Vegas or with the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier in his career, Florey always put the team first when his replacement took the lead, dismissing the complaint. However, he did not hesitate to mention the benefits of having several straight starts on Saturday.

“When you can play 2-3 games in a row, I get the impression that you might have better feelings,” Fleury said in a video conference after the match. You are more relaxed on the ice. You don’t feel it’s been long since you last met, so I think you can feel more comfortable early on. “

Check the stern

Fleury has scored 6-1-0, 1.58 goals against average and a 0.934 block rate this season. Lehner claims a 3-1-1 record, with an average of 2.96 and a average of 0.890.

Both goalkeepers are giving their teammates a chance to win, according to defender Alec Martinez. The Knights’ match on Thursday is a perfect example. Fleury allowed only one goal, but the Anaheim Ducks were eliminated by the Golden Knights.

“I think we weren’t really happy with our recent performance,” Martinez said. every-time [Fleury] In the network, it is clear when [Lehner] In front of the network, we want to do our best and try to give them a little bit of support, because they definitely have guaranteed our back.