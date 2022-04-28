Nails contain about fifty microbes!

primary It is recommended to avoid cutting the skin which acts as a barrier to prevent infections.

Bacteria and fungi are very present under the edges of the nails

In hospital departments, health professionals should have short nails and without varnish. The reason is simple: “The longer it stays, the more surface microorganisms can stick to.” Referred to, for the American newspaper USA TODAYJeffrey Kaplan, professor of biology at American University.

About fifty bacteria under the nails

“Studies have shown that 32 different types of bacteria and 28 different types of fungi can be found under your nails. You can transfer them to your system by scratching and biting your nails, sucking your nose and sucking your fingers.”he added.

The biologist explained that eliminating microbes while washing hands was more complicated for people who had long natural nails, gels, varnishes, or artificial nails. He noted that various pathogens that lodge under the nails can cause infection.

According to Jeffrey Kaplan, one such study revealed methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), an antibiotic-resistant bacterium that causes serious infections in hospitalized patients, in less than half of nail samples.

Hygiene rules to follow to have clean nails

To avoid getting an infection, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends cutting your nails often with scissors and a file that has been cleaned beforehand. “Sterilizing equipment before use is especially important when nail tools are shared by multiple people, as is often the case in nail salons”Can we read? her website. They also recommend scrubbing your nails with a brush during each hand wash.