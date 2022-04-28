The Queen’s gambit | The chess legend’s complaint against Netflix was ruled admissible

(Los Angeles) A ​​Los Angeles judge has decided to accept the lawsuit brought against Netflix by Georgian Nonna Gabrindashvili, the Soviet chess legend who accused the platform of sexually denigrating her reputation in its hit series. Queen’s gambit (Mrs. game).

Georgian hero demands $5 million from Netflix in compensation.

In the series, a character claims that the Georgian hero has “never faced men” in competition, unlike the fictional heroine Queen’s gambitAmerican Beth Harmon, played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

This allegation against M.me Gaprindashvili is “clearly wrong, as well as blatantly sexist and vilifying,” outlines the complaint filed last September by the champ, now 80.

remember the complaint that mr.me Gabrindashvili, who in 1978 became the first woman to master the game of chess in history, had already faced dozens of outstanding male players in 1968, when Queen’s gambit supposed to happen.

Netflix has denied wanting to offend the hero and confirmed in a press release that it has “the greatest respect for Mme Gaprindashvili and his illustrious career.

But the platform considered at the time that this complaint was without “any basis”, arguing that it was an act of fiction protected by the US Constitution and its First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of expression.

In a ruling issued Thursday, California District Judge Virginia Phillips ruled that a literary work is not immune from defamation lawsuits if it harms real people.

Born in 1941 in Zugdidi, western Georgia, Nonna Gabrindashvili has been playing chess since she was 13 years old.

She won the Women’s World Championship at the age of 20 and successfully defended her title four times, before losing her title in 1978 to 17-year-old Georgian Maya Chibordanides.

while broadcasting, Queen’s gambit It broke records with 62 million views worldwide in four weeks and won eleven Emmy Awards.