National Hockey League April 27 recap: Stars advance to the playoffs, take down Las Vegas

Wednesday, April 27, 2022. 23:20

Despite losing overtime, the Dallas Stars secured their place in the playoffs. The Stars secured last place in the West in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

The Stars earned the coveted point in overtime, despite losing their 3-0 lead in the third inning.

It was Travis Boyd’s goal, his 16th in the 1:43 minute of the extra period, that gave the Coyotes the win.

Dallas has 96 points, one point behind the dormant Predators, who still have games to play in Colorado and Arizona. The stars wrap up their regular season at home on Friday.

Jani Hakanba scored with the first shot of the game for Dallas, and Joe Pavlesky managed two passes to reach his career high with 37 points.

Tyler Seguin and Miro Heskanen also found the back nets of the stars

Anton Strallmann scored his eighth goal for Arizona with 16:37 left in the standings, about four minutes before Shane Justbesbear’s unassisted goal. Barrett Highton tied the game 3-3 before 8:02 left on strong play with a 5-3 score in favor of Coyote.

Pavleski scored 81 points (27 goals, 54 assists) to score 79 with San Jose in 2013-14. Last week, he became the 22nd-born American player to reach 500 assists.

The stars missed the playoffs in a season shorter than 56 games last year. They went to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2019-20 which ran into the end of September after the COVID-19 broke and which ended in a bubble in Canada.

vegas vacation

Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round in a penalty shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vegas 4-3, knocking the Golden Knights out of the competition in the playoff in the process.

Johnson scored from his wrist seconds before Dallas, who needed a point to eliminate Vegas, entered overtime at home against Arizona. It was Johnson’s only goal of 14 attempts in the tiebreak.

Golden Knights 3 – Black Hawks 4 (Penn.s)

Taylor Radish scored two goals Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their second straight game. Kevin Lankinen stopped 37 rounds.

Michael Amadeo, Alec Martinez and Max Pasuritti scored goals for Vegas. Chandler Stephenson received three assists. Logan Thompson also made 37 saves.

The Golden Knights returned from three delays with one goal in the first and second half.

Pasuritti’s deviation from Brayden McNabb’s shot tied the match 3-3 with 2:48 remaining in the second half. She wiped out the Hawks’ lead created by defender Jones with a 30-foot shot at 5:03 in the third.

Radesh scored his first two goals for the Black Hawks, giving him eleven goals of the season.

Radish gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead in the first half, a lead that lasted until 3:57 of a second when Martinez equalized the odds.

Thompson made a big save on Alex DeBrincat with 1:42 staying in regulation to force overtime.

Thompson also stopped Patrick Kane after 42 seconds of overtime, after which Lankinen stopped a good chance from Jacques Eichel to keep the tie.

Eric Comrie’s first lockout

Eric Comrie scored the first close of his career with 34 saves in the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper grabbed his first win since March 25. It was his fifteenth start this season.

And the match went out without any obstacles in the attack on Gates, as Kyle Connor scored his 46th goal this season in an empty net, while obtaining assists. He thus becomes the Jets player with the most points in a season (92 points) since moving in 2011-12.

Nicholas Ellers and Blake Wheeler each scored a goal and assist in the victory. Ehlers fired a precise flick from the wrist on solid play, while the Jets captain redirected a pass from his Danish teammate to score his 15th of the season.

Pierre-Luc Dubois was the other top scorer in the match.

The Flyers has closed for the sixth time this season.



In his fifth game in the National Hockey League only, rookie guard Felix Sandstrom stopped 23 of 26 in the Flyers Network.

Another goal from Philip Danault

Elias Anderson’s first goal of the season broke the tie early in the third half and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3.

Gabriel Velardi, Philip DanaultTrevor Moore and Andreas Athanasioyo also scored for Los Angeles.

Jonathan Quick saved 36 saves for his fifth straight win.

Jared McCann, Ryan Donnato and Jordan Eberle scored for Kraken, who lost the third goal in a row.

Philippe Grubeuer finished with 21 saves.