Future Nick Lewis, who came to Montreal for the last three seasons of his career, is among the players to be recruited during November’s Gray Cup week in Hamilton.

The others are defenders Will Johnson and Mike Walker, as well as defensive fullbacks Orlando Steinauer and Don Wilson.

Marv Levy, now 95, would become only the third person to be inducted into both the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and the Professional Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The other two are coach Bod Grant and midfielder Warren Munn, who Levy faced in both leagues.

Levi was recruited to Canton in 2001 after his successful career with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Presidents. He is the only coach in history to have led his team to four consecutive Super Bowl matches.

For Alwitt, Marv Levi’s journey was relatively short, but fruitful.

Aloyte played play-off matches in each of his five seasons at the helm. They captured the Gray Trophy in 1974 and 1977, in the iconic game of ice at Olympic Stadium.

I trained for 47 years and only five of them have been in Montreal, but they remain so important in the memories I will keep. We’ve had a lot of success over the years and have had some great fans. We had 68,000 spectators at the Ice Bowl stands in Montreal Levi recalls.

In 1974, he was awarded the Annis-Stukus Award, an honor for CFL Coach of the Year.

Former Aloyte players, with the support of the team, recently launched a campaign to nominate Levi.

I’d like to thank everyone who has campaigned for it over the past few weeks, including our former players, the Buffalo Bills, and the Canton Professional Football Hall of Fame. Everyone we called was ready for anything to Marvel, proving that he deserved his place among the greats. Alouettes president, Mario Cecchini, said.

Alouette is very pleased with this result. I want to congratulate Marv. It is an honor that he totally deserves. Our former players who played with him have been unanimous and have been telling us for years that Marv deserved to join the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

From Calgary to Hamilton, via Montreal

Nick Lewis enjoyed the best years of his 14-season career at Calgary, winning the Gray Cup twice, as well as being selected in the CFL All-Star Team three times.

However, he broke the league record for the most number of assists taken in Montreal. Retired with 1,051 catches of over 13,778 yards wins and 71 touchdowns.

The season in which I gathered 1,000 yards with the Alouettes is perhaps my most proud season, due to the adversities we have faced. I really feel my experience in Montreal taught me a lot. I was elected captain for the first time in my career Lewis said.

Will Johnson will join Hamilton in November. In 132 matches, he has had 99 bags and been drafted into the All-Star Team of the Tour on five occasions in nine seasons.

Hamilton Tiger Cats coach Orlando Steiner was a strong defensive full-back, known for his understanding of the game and his sporting style. He was selected in all-star teams in three locations on the third streak (corner, defensive back and thief).

Don Wilson will be the other defensive full-back to be recruited this fall. He won all four gray cup matches he played with Edmonton and Toronto. During his 12-season career, he earned 61 interceptions and scored 8 touchdowns in defense.

Finally, former Tiger-Cats will enter Mike Walker among the immortals in Canadian football.

Walker enjoyed a 10-season career in the Canadian Football League. He won the Gray Cup with Tiger-Cats in 1986 when he achieved his personal highest with 21 bags.