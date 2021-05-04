National Final of the 28th Course of Science, we turn!

Science and TechnologyPrizes and rewards

MONTRAL, May 3, 2021 / CNW Telbec / – as part of the 28th Virtual Prize CeremonyeContest edition Science in Tourney! That happened in 1he is May, live from Cgep Limoilou, Fdration des cgeps presented the Award of Merit, worth $ 1,000, to Sir William James Dufour Doherty of Collgial International Saint Ann. The Merit Award is given to the person or team most outstanding in performance, creativity, design and the proportion of recycled materials used in building their equipment, as well as through their oral presentation.

Despite logistical challenges due to the current health crisis, the participants in the National Final were able to take on the challenge? Double meaning? Which consists of building a machine that is able to perform a round trip of gravitational potential energy.

Made entirely of recycled materials, the Dufour Doherty racing car took the challenge with agility and managed to surprise the judges with its simplicity and efficiency.

Organized by the Center for Demonstration in Physical Sciences attached to Cgep Garneau, the competition Science on Tourney?!It aims to foster a better understanding and promotion of the different aspects of science and technology, in a wider perspective for the development of scientific culture, among the faculty and faculty members as well as the general public.

The Cgeps Consortium is a volunteer gathering of 48 public colleges in Qubec. It was created in 1969 with the aim of promoting the development of undergraduate education and CEGEPs. It acts as a spokesperson and forum for consultation with cgeps, which provides services in matters of education, student affairs, international affairs, continuing education, business training, finance, research, human resources, education evaluation, legal affairs, information resources, negotiation and labor relations. The Cgeps Federation represents the colleges to negotiate collective agreements. www.fedecegeps.ca.

Follow us on Twitter: Embed a Tweet

Source of cgeps consortium

These press releases may also interest you

Statement posted on May 3, 2021 11:40 and distributed:

