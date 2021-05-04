Back to class for thousands of elementary school students

Although online education has been more effective than it was at the start of the epidemic, it is more complex for younger students.

At Bac Primary School in Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, many children and parents were mostly happy to have the classrooms reopened.

I am happy. Working at home isn’t always easy with kids. It also makes it easier for them to learn and see their friends. It is good that they can find this universe again One parent, Jean-Francois Jopel, says.

The director of the institution’s 683 students was present when the students arrived. Line Lachance had the impression that he was reliving the start of the year.

Very happy, really excited about the opening. It’s like the start of the school year. We feel a little bit like this as you say.

Students of Bac Primary School in Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon return to school. Photo: Radio Canada

Sans-Frontière Elementary School in Quebec City was the first school to shut down in Quebec due to the pandemic.

The principal is also very happy to be able to welcome the students again.

Happy people. It’s just happiness, it’s just smiles. People hope it will be the last comeback by the end of the year. It is a great honor to be in school As Marie Jose Bouchard says.

Sans-Frontière is located in the Des Rivières region. Photo: Radio Canada / Eric Carrow

New measures

Elementary schools in the Capitale-Nationale and Chaudière-Appalaches regions are open, with the exception of institutions in Beauce, Etchemins and Bellechasse.

However, this return to the class will be different. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, students in grades 1 to 6 will be required to wear a medical mask at all times inside the school.

The Minister of Health also confirmed that screening tests will be available more quickly in order to limit the potential spread of COVID in schools.

Many parents seem to agree with these new procedures.

The Quebec Region Teachers’ Union is confident that the reopening will take place in a safe manner, for both staff and students.

We are perhaps currently at a time when the school environment has been the safest since the start of the pandemic. People threw themselves at the beaches available to get vaccinated. Procedures have also been tightened President Daniel Gautier explains.

The baccalaureate school principal also notes that online tutoring has lost his interest in many students over the course of the weeks.

The first week definitely was easier, I’ll be honest. It was new, and the kids were happy. The more weeks go by, the more difficult it becomes for children and teachers, but also remote parents who have to manage it at the same time. As Lane Lachance says.

Not late

Despite everything, academic success psychologist Egged Royer does not believe that online education, over a period of a few weeks, will delay learning for the majority of children.

He stressed, however, that resources must be added for students in difficulty.

Compared to young people in difficulty, we will have to continue to maintain 30% of youth with special needs ongoing support by the end of the school year, and possibly even during the summer if needed and next year. , Egide Royer.

Line Lachance ensures these students are never forgotten.

We will be informed. We will put everything in place to support them so that they succeed in their school year Remember.

In cooperation with Marie-Pier Mercier