National Hockey League 1st goal: “It was really special” – Alexis Lavriniere

It took seven matches, but Alexis Lavriniere put the scepter in the back of the National Hockey League (NHL) network.

Thursday evening, the first pick in the last draft of the Bateman Tour beat Linus Olmark in extra time to give the New York Rangers a 3–2 win over the Buffalo Sippers.

“He’s so crazy. In overtime, the winning goal. It was really special.” “I will never forget that moment, that’s for sure,” Lavriniere said at the post-match press conference.

The Quebecker revealed that he didn’t put much pressure on himself, even though he was careful to break the ice.

“Sure it was a light weight on my shoulder, but I still had a lot of chances, so I wasn’t too worried about that. I couldn’t wait for it to happen. Fun To help the team achieve a great victory like this with my first goal. “

His praise

Everyone at Rangers was happy to see Lavriniere stitching a needle, especially Coach David Quinn. The latter confirmed the positive attitude of the young skier.

“What I love about him is that he never gets frustrated,” the 54-year-old revealed. We all knew he would score at the end and be rewarded for the good things he did. Men are very happy for him, and they are much happier under the circumstances. “

Now that he no longer has the pressure to open his meter, will Lavriniere produce at a more sustainable rate? His coach thinks so.

“We’ve all seen in the past a sign break up after a tough streak,” Quinn said. Goals usually come in a package, which is what we hope for. We hope so for our team, too. This is what we expected, because he always had opportunities. “

Lavrinier and Rangers will continue their campaign Saturday night, as Pittsburgh Penguins visit Madison Square Garden.