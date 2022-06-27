“I have an idea for my former classmates” – Lehkonen

Arturi Leconen and the Colorado Avalanche players were thrilled to be crowned the National Hockey League (NHL).

The Game 6 winning goal author thought about his former Montreal Canadiens teammates, including Shea Weber and Brendan Gallagher, after the match.

“We had something special last year, but we missed the shot,” he said at the microphone of TVA Sports journalist Renaud Lavoie. They are great friends of mine. I hope they experience this one day.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. To be honest, I don’t even know what to think. The last two seasons have been so long after losing here. [à Tampa] last year. It’s surreal. It’s hard not to be proud.”

Avs coach Jared Bednar became the first driver to win the ECHL Championship, American Hockey League, and NHL Championship.

“It’s hard to believe,” he said. I don’t realize it yet. I am so proud of our guys and their resilience. You can see it in their faces: They’ve all delivered since the start of the season.

Roberval’s Samuel Gerrard hasn’t played since the second round, but he still lifted the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career.

“[J’ai] There are no words, listen. When you grow up, this is the trophy you want to win. I am happy for my family here. Roberval City, get ready for this summer! “

Recall that Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game Six of the Final to lay their hands on their first title since 2001 and third in their history.

From concessions to the Stanley Cup

“I thank Joe Sakic for canceling the exemptions this season. I didn’t think this campaign would end like this, it’s a childhood dream. It’s unbelievable!”

Interview with Nicholas Obe – Kopel –

Joe Sakic brings the precious trophy back home

Joe Sakic lifted the Stanley Cup in the final conquest of a nation Avs In the 2001 season as captain of the organization. Now in 2022, as General Manager, the great man holds the precious trophy at arm’s length.

From the great Nathan McKinnon

“We had to learn to win. Our recent qualifying rounds and tough times prepared us for this conquest.

Interview with Renault and McKinnon –

beneficial yield

Nazim Qadri injured one hand in the Western Conference Finals Series against the Edmonton Oilers. After wading under the knife, he made the attacker feel his presence upon his return against the lightning. According to him, a whirlwind of emotions.

Darcy Comber’s Dream of a Life

“We learned from our setbacks in match five. It is a lifelong dream come true!”