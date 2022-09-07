NBA: Billy Hunter sues LeBron James and Drake

Tuesday 6 September 2022. 7:07 PM

A lawsuit has been filed against LeBron James and singer Drake for their involvement in the production of an upcoming documentary called Black Ice, which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this week.

LeBron and Drake were sued by Billy Hunter, the former president of the NBA Players Association, for ten million dollars.

George and Daryl Faustie wrote the primary book on ” Color Hockey League Black Ice: The Lost History of the Color Hockey League of the Maritimes 1895-1925. Hunter claims he paid the Faustians $265,000 to develop a movie based on the book, but said they struck a separate deal with LeBron James and Drake.

Daryl Fausti told TMZ that he and his brother believed the lawsuit was frivolous and would get a formal comment through their legal team. LeBron & Drake have not left any comment through their reps.

One of the most awaited films at TIFF, Black Ice is the festival that serves as the springboard for the Film Awards season.