Pape Guèye is a profile that no longer exists in Lair (former captain)

Pape Gueye, the Marseille (French elite) midfielder who was recently called up to the football lions’ side, has a file that no longer exists in the selection of Senegal, as he was analyzed on Monday against former Senegal international and captain Lamine Sani.

“His profile is there,” but until his recall, the selection of the Senegalese was no longer a “bonus,” the former defense defender said, during the “Talents d’Afrique” magazine broadcast by the encrypted French channel Canal Plus.

The former Bordeaux defender, referring to the new signing with the Lions, believes, however, that Pape Joy will go through an “adjustment period” in the national team.

“It’s never easy when you’ve just made it to the team, but I’m sure he’s a good beginner,” the former international defender insisted.

Babi Joy has been selected by national coach Aliou Cisse for the fifth and sixth round matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, against Togo (November 11) and Congo (November 14).

The 22-year-old, the local midfielder for the Paris region played in the French youth teams.

Senegal, which has scored four victories in the same number of matches, has pocketed its tickets for the World Cup play-off matches scheduled for next March.

The draw for this qualifier, which will bring together the ten teams that will finish at the top of their group, is scheduled to take place next December.