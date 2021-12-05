NBA: Montreal sign defender Gabriel Corbeau

Sunday December 5, 2021. 09:01

Montreal – FC Montreal announced on Sunday that it has acquired Italian defender Gabriel Corbo on loan for the 2022 season.

The loan agreement of CF Montreal with Italian club Bologna 1909 is guaranteed for a period of one year, until December 31, 2022.

Corbeau, 21, joins FC Montreal after playing a season with Ascoli in Serie B, on loan from FC Bologna. In total, he participated in 14 matches in the Italian second division, including 745 minutes, in addition to his start in the Italian Cup.

“We are very happy to be able to count on Gabriel next season. He is a right-back who can develop in a triple defense as well as a quadruple defence,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a press release. In the past, he has played some games as a right-back in defense Quartet. He is very happy to be here, and he joined us for several weeks now, to get used to his new working environment and his new city for 2022.”

After making his professional debut with Spezia Calcio in 2018, the central defender made the leap to Serie A, signing for FC Bologna in the summer of 2018. In total, Corbo played 21 matches for the Bologna U19 team in Primavera 2, scoring two goals and an assist.

In his last season with FC Bologna in 2019-20, Corbo saw the pitch on three occasions, playing against Milan and Fiorentina in Serie A as well as making his start in the fourth round of the Coppa Italia against Udinese.

On the international scene, Corbo played for the Italian U17, U18, U19 and U20 teams.

