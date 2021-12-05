The loot was found in the church walls seven years after the theft

In 2014, a major church in Houston, United States, was the victim of thieves who stole $600,000. Seven years later, a plumber appears to have found the loot inside the church’s walls.

Last November, the worker was hired to make repairs to Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church. Then he discovered hundreds of envelopes filled with cash and checks.

According to police investigators, everything seems to indicate that it was the loot that was stolen in March 2014. The money came from the donations of the parishioners.

According to what he told a local radio station, the plumber found the money when it was time to move the toilet. It was said that about 500 envelopes were behind a slab in the wall that fell on him.

The latter would have immediately reported his discovery and would have given the money to the church.

A police investigation is underway to ascertain if it was indeed the stolen item from seven years ago.