Nearly 1 billion investors in data centers

American Vantage Data Centers is investing $900 million to increase its capacity in Quebec. The investment includes building a third site in Montreal and expanding existing sites in Montreal and Quebec.

One of the world’s leading hyper data center providersexcessiveDedicated to cloud computing and big data processing, Vantage continues to expand its Pointe-Claire (QC4) campus with a third site totaling 21 megawatts (MW) and 8,800 square meters, which should open its doors in the fourth quarter of 2022. When after completion This facility will provide customers with a capacity of 48 megawatts.

The official announcement was the subject of a conference Thursday noon in Quebec, attended by the Deputy Prime Minister of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Louis Hebert, Genevieve Gilbolt.

Photo by Jan Doblet, The Sun Quebec’s deputy prime minister, Genevieve Gilbolt, during the press conference, Thursday

“Our investment and expansion in Quebec strengthens Vantage data centers’ position as the largest provider of digital infrastructure excessive in Canada,” said Maxime Geffen, vice president and general manager of Canadian operations at Vantage.

Quebec is an ideal location for data centers due to green and affordable energy, the quality of our fiber optic network, our cool climate and friendly business environment. Maxime Guévin, Vice President and General Manager, Vantage Canada

Vantage also announced the acquisition of new land in Montreal, near Dorval Airport, in Pointe Claire. The construction of the data center (QC6) has already begun. The first phase is scheduled to open in the last quarter of 2022.

Photo by Jan Doblet, The Sun Maxime Guévin, Vice President and General Manager, Vantage Canada

In Quebec, Vantage acquired an additional 32,000 square meters of land, allowing the existing site to be expanded. The development of the third center in Quebec is funded in part by Société Générale, which provides funding linked to sustainable development indicators. This new facility has been approved for a “green loan,” a first for Vantage, given the beneficial environmental characteristics of its facilities in Quebec.

Nearly $2 billion in investments since 2019

Ultimately, Vantage will own four sites with a total capacity of 143 MW with a total investment of 1.7 billion.

“The digital world we live in is generating more and more data that needs to be stored. This reinvestment by Vantage proves once again that renewable energy in Quebec makes it possible to respond responsibly to this increase. We are therefore proud to support the players that contribute to defining our city in the field of technological innovation,” Stéphane Paquet, President and CEO of Montreal International, said in the same press release.

The American company was absent from Quebec prior to 2019, and has since acquired six locations: 4 Degrés locations in Quebec and at Technopark, two in Pointe-Claire, and, as part of later expansion stages, in Baie-D’Urfé. and in Saint-Bruno de Montarville, on the south shore.

Vantage Data Centers provide the physical environment for IT server operators. It provides its customers with power at all times, physical security of buildings and control of air quality. It operates in six markets in North America and six markets in Europe.