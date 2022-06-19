Neon White Hunt and eliminate the demons that have invaded Heaven in this new supercharged title on Nintendo Switch – Nintendo Switch

New title signed Angel Matrix and Ben Esposito, then release it Annapurna InteractiveAnd the neon white quietly walked out June 16 On the Nintendo Switch Online Store. Presented as a super fast action game from a first person perspective played with cards, it has already won the hearts of players who have tried it on the different platforms it has hosted. Offered at €21.99, we let you discover the launch trailer below, accompanied by an official trailer.

neon white It is a fast-paced first-person action game where you have to eliminate demons in paradise. You are white, a chosen assassin from Hell who must fight against other demon slayers in the hope of surviving in Heaven. But the other killers look familiar… Have you met them in another life?

