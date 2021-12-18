Netflix Canada News of the Week [17 décembre]

We have two words to describe what’s new Netflix of the week: the magician. Yes, yes, that simple! As you can see, this week is the new season of the magician Released In addition to the new episodes, several derivative products are now available on the platform. There is also a campfire, so you can enjoy the atmosphere of a medieval holiday. no thing!

When talking about spin-off products, spin-off products are sunset saleAnd Tampa saleWe actually went out and saw it. surely, Tampa sale not up to sunset saleBut the show is still entertaining.

Several classics are also available on Netflix on Fridays, including sleepless in seattle And taxi driver.

To see the list of new products Netflix Canada week, drag below.