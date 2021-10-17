Netflix Documentary on Britney Spears on September 28

The new documentary about Britney Spears, titled Britney vs SpearsIt should be available on Netflix as of September 28. A trailer was revealed on Wednesday.

Marisa Grogue

Journalism

The film, directed by Erin Lee Carr, will mainly deal with the pop star’s 13-year supervision. The question, more broadly, will be about Britney Spears’ quest to find her freedom, according to the Netflix feed.

In the excerpt that aired on Wednesday, the director of the documentary as well as several key witnesses to the fight led by the singer spoke on the subject. We also hear excerpts from Spears’ own voice, which says remarkably at the end: “It’s been 13 years and that’s enough.”

According to the specialized media diverseThe documentary was prepared over a year ago. It’s been so long that Britney Spears fans launched an attack, the #FreeBritney movement, to reverse the situation under the artist’s direction. Many supporters of the singer believed for years that she is being held against her will.

documentary Britney framingProduced by Hulu and released this past February, it focuses precisely on #FreeBritney. His publication brought this apparent controversy back to the fore, further swelling the ranks of the movement’s supporters.

At the beginning of September, Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father, formally asked the courts to end guardianship proceedings. release date Britney vs Spears Certainly not a trifle as the singer will have to appear in court the next day as part of revoking her tutelage.