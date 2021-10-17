Couche-Tard is among the best employers in the world, according to Forbes

Alimentation Couche-Tard has just been named in Forbes’ ranking of the world’s best employers, the world’s best employers 2021.

Located in Laval, Couche-Tard is one of 25 Canadian companies on this list of 750 worldwide, but the only one in the retail sector.

Couche-Tard is ranked 384th according to a ranking compiled by Forbes using data from Statista. About 150,000 employees from 58 countries were surveyed about their working conditions, salaries, and diversity, among other things.

“We are first and foremost a people-centric company and our goal is to build a diverse and dynamic team that will grow with us as we aim to become the world’s preferred destination for shopping and commuting. This recognition is a testament to the deep commitment of our 124,000 team members to making life easier for our customers.” [chaque] Brian Hanach, president and CEO, said in a statement Friday.

TD Bank is the top-ranked Canadian employer in Forbes, the Toronto Financial Institution with No. 70. Desjardins movement came in at No. 93.

