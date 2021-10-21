Netflix down – The streaming giant goes offline worldwide as users in the US, Canada and Australia report the error code

NETFLIX customers in the US, Mexico, Canada and Australia have discovered that the streaming giant has crashed.

“We are currently experiencing streaming issues on some devices,” according to a statement posted on the company’s website.

The company indicated that it is trying to solve the problem as customers receive an error code.

We are working to solve the problem.

“We apologize for anything inappropriate.”

He added that the chance of problems with their service is rare.

“We strive to bring you the TV shows and movies you want to watch, whenever you want, but on the very rare occasions we experience service outages.

“If we experience an outage in our streaming service, we will keep this page updated with a description of the issue.”

Down Detector also confirmed that Netflix is ​​not working.

The page status reads “User reports problems with Netflix.”

