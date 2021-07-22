Test demo: Promoters are in no hurry to decide

The major promoters of the Quebec and Quebec concerts and the summer festival will take time to study the tourism ministry’s request for tenders before deciding whether to participate in the pilot project.

“Currently, we know very little about the ins and outs of the project. The call for tenders to be published will give us the opportunity to determine if we can collaborate,” said Samantha McKinley, director of communications at FEQ.

Listen to the interview with Dr. Boris Rivolo, virologist and infectious disease specialist and co-instigator of the Love of Lesbians Festival in Barcelona, ​​a testing ceremony that took place without social distancing last March with Vincent Dessureault on QUB Radio:

While refraining from comment, Quebecor Sport and Entertainment indicated that they intend to adopt the same strategy.

Otherwise, the test event contract receives a positive unanimous reception.

We’ve been saying for months that we need one. There were many of them in Europe, but the dimension which was lacking and which is necessary for us is the outward appearance. “Things have gone so well in Europe, at home, I don’t understand why it wouldn’t go so well abroad,” said Martin Roy, Director General of Major International Network.

For the founder of REFRAIN (Association of Independent Regional Art Festivals), this experience is essential even if it’s too late in the year for summer festivals.

Ultimately, if there were other epidemics, we wouldn’t be able to shut down everything every time. […] “What the government is doing with scientists is being prepared and taking the right actions,” Patrick Kearney said.

Like Martin Roy, he believes outdoor gatherings are not dangerous, despite a recent outbreak of 1,000 cases at a festival in the Netherlands.

He cites as an example the crowds that gathered around the Peel Center during the Montreal Canadiens’ elimination round.

“What were 10,000 people at a time?” It was not framed. If it had an effect, we’d be in complete trouble.”

With Raphael Gendron Martin