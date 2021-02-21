Top news of the week: iPhone 13 rumors, Apple March event predictions, iOS 14.5, more

At this week’s summit Stories: IOS 14.5 beta 2 was released with more new features, iPhone 13 rumors, Apple’s March event predictions, and more. Read on for this week’s best Apple stories.

iOS 14.5 beta 2

Apple this week released its second developer and public beta of iOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4, tvOS 14.5, macOS Big Sur 11.3 and iPadOS 14.5.

In iOS 14.5 beta 2, the Music app got a variety of new features, including the ability to share lyrics, new swipe gestures, redesigned context menus, and more. IOS 14.5 Beta 2 also includes over 200 new emoji for iPhone users.

Watch our complete video about all the changes in iOS 14.5 beta 2 and our video about the changes and new features in macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 2.

Apple event on March 16th? No.

Over the past week, March 16 has gained momentum on social media as a possible date for an Apple event. But Mark Gorman, from Bloomberg, tweeted that Apple won’t be holding an event on March 16th – and AirTags won’t be announced that day.

Notably, Gurman’s tweet does not exclude the possibility of an Apple event in March, nor the possibility of it being announced in March. Here’s our full roundup of everything Apple can announce this spring.

An all-in-one Microsoft office app

If you want to use Microsoft Office app for iPad, you can run single Word, Powerpoint and Excel apps for many years. But this week, Microsoft officially launched its new all-in-one Office app for iPads.

This app brings together the Word, Excel and PowerPoint apps you know about into one app optimized for iPadOS. Microsoft also says it has added additional tools to keep you productive. Learn more in our full coverage here.

MagSife battery IPhone 12

This week, Bloomberg reported that Apple is developing a new MagSafe battery accessory for the iPhone 12. Along with previous iPhone models, Apple has released smart battery covers, but this year it is planning a modular MagSafe battery instead.

Bloomberg says the accessory will be similar in design to the leather MagSafe accessory and attach with MagSafe to the back of the iPhone 12 kit.

However, Bloomberg says the extension ran into development issues such as software glitches, and the product might be canceled altogether.

