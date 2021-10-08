Netflix is ​​not working worldwide because user screens are showing an error message

Netflix users in the UK, US, France, Canada, and other countries have expressed frustration after logging in to watch shows like Squid Game and seeing the message instead.

Netflix is ​​down for users all over the world with screens showing an error message.

Frustrated viewers in the UK, US, France, Canada and many other countries filled social media with posts explaining how they couldn’t watch shows like Squid Game.

One of the images shared with the mirror showed a message saying, “Netflix has encountered an error. Please try again in 14 seconds.”

Then it displayed an error code, adding to what had been a miserable week for internet users after the outages suffered by Facebook, Instagram, Reddit and WhatsApp.

Nearly 4,000 Netflix users in Britain reported outages on the Downdetector website just before 11:45pm on Thursday.





