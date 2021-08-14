Netflix | The final season of La Casa de Papel was launched in September

(Paris) the fifth and final season of the successful Spanish series Stealing money It launches in September on Netflix, but many fans will have to wait until December to devour the last five episodes, the US platform revealed on Monday.

The broadcasting giant said, in a press release, that the eagerly awaited last season will be divided “into two volumes of five episodes each: the first volume will be available from September 3, while the second will be broadcast on December 3, 2021.” release. Accompanied by an original trailer.

In the first volume, Alex Pena, creator of the series, said, “We started with a very aggressive style, and put the gang in an awkward position.” 2NS The volume will focus more on the “emotional state” of the characters and their development since the beginning of the series.

Stealing money The series revolves around the astonishing robbery of a currency factory in Madrid, by thieves led by a mysterious figure, nicknamed “The Professor”.

The first 15 episodes were originally broadcast on the Spanish channel Antena 3. It then achieved massive international success thanks to its broadcast on Netflix, which financed the following seasons.

Winner of the 2018 Emmy Award for Best Drama Series, Stealing money It is one of the most watched series on the platform. Its fourth season, which was released in April 2020 on Netflix, was watched by about 65 million people.