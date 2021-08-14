Defenseman Cal Florey has officially announced his arrival to the Seattle Kraken because the two parties agreed on the terms of a one-season contract on Friday.

However, this is a two-pronged deal, which means he could be sent to the MLS. 32NS The ring formation would pay $750,000 from the Montreal Canadiens if they played in the National League.

Florey was the Habs representative chosen by the Kraken team during the expansion draft. He was reunited with his brother Hayden in the process.

“Cal is a flexible skater who showed himself defensively at a young age, as well as his ability to play for several minutes,” said general manager Ron Francis. We love his physical play and ability to skate with disc. We can’t wait to see how it grows within our organization.”

In 41 games at Bettman, all with CH and all during the 2019-20 season, Fleury collected one point as well as maintaining a -4 difference.

Twarynski also signs

Earlier today, Kraken awarded a similar contract to forward Carsen Twarynski, who is also a free agent with compensation.

Like Florey, the attacker arrived in Seattle during the expansion draft process. He only collected one point in 22 National League matches.

