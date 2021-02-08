El Amrani “I am in Mouloudia to play the main roles!”

The new coach of Mouloudia d’Alger, Abdelkader Amrani, believes that MCA can play the leadership roles only given the great team they own.

« I have contacts abroad too, but I had a discussion with President Almas on Friday and I agreed right away, because MCA training is a challenge and an honor for me as well. You know, I’m a coach who loves challenges. The goals set by the management are the same as at the beginning of the season, which is to play the leadership roles, whether at the local or continental level. “, El Amrani explained to the Algerian club’s social network.

The former CSC coach revealed that he only signed a contract until the end of the season. There is a relationship of trust between me and President Almas. I have a moral contract with him. At the end of the season, we will evaluate and see if I will continue my adventure with this club. That’s why I only signed until the end of the season. ” Explains the new coach of Green and Red.

And about the technical staff, Al-Amrani explained that “A favorite of the people I knew to save time, because we will get straight to the heart of the matter and the sequence of the matches. That is why I chose Bougainan as a physical coach and Throush, the kid of the club, who already worked with me as an assistant. Let’s get to know Al-Omrani who made the decision to keep Baboush and her son, who were on the previous crew.

Finally, El Amrani indicated that he already knows most of the MCA players. “I know most of the players who played under my control, or played against the teams I coached, so I have an accurate idea of ​​this group which in my opinion is of good quality. On this aspect, I have no problem!” Concludes.

Al-Amrani will not have time to prepare quietly as he starts next Friday against Zamalek. The Egyptian training, which concludes the back-stage of the Champions League, will receive the Algerian club in the name of the first day of the group stage.

DZfoot.com