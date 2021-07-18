Neutrogena aerosol sunscreens are affected by the reminder

(Montreal) Health Canada on Saturday announced the recall of its Neutrogena Beach Defense and Ultra Sheer Aerosol brand sunscreens due to high concentrations of benzene.

The federal agency said in a statement that tests ordered by the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson revealed such concentrations that could pose a health risk after repeated and long-term use.

Health Canada is asking the public to stop using products affected by the recall process.

“Immediate signs of exposure to a high concentration of benzene are drowsiness, dizziness, fast or irregular heartbeat, and headache,” says Health Canada.

He adds that long-term exposure of a year or more can have “serious consequences” for health, including leukemia, anemia and bone marrow failure.

However, Health Canada encourages Canadians to continue to use sunscreens to protect themselves from sun damage and to do so as directed on the label. The agency insists that “UV radiation from the sun can cause cancer and other skin effects.”

It is recommended to use a sunscreen that provides protection from UVA and UVB rays with an SPF of 30 or more to prevent sunburn and reduce the risk of skin cancer.

Recalls of affected products are also taking place in Canada in the United States due to high benzene concentrations.