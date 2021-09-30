New Federal Holiday Confuses

The new holiday that Justin Trudeau’s government has voted to commemorate the unfortunate reality of boarding schools is creating confusion among employers and employees.

Despite the fact that Quebec and Ontario have not added the holiday to their schedules, businesses subject to federal labor standards must respect it.

At the Port of Montreal, 250 Port Authority employees are on leave today. But not the tank tops. Not their leaders in the Association of Maritime Employers (AEM).

“The supply chain doesn’t stop,” answers AEM, which has turned down vacation for stevedoring workers.

“They don’t want to pay double wages,” accuses Martin Lapierre, head of the stevedoring workers’ union.

Groupe Océan, one of its most important clients, National Defense, was under no obligation to offer it. The shipping company decided to do it…tomorrow, like the port of Quebec.

Desjardins and Simmons shut down

The Quebec Employers Council is usually very talkative, and remains opaque.

For his boss, Carl Blackburn, “September 30 is so much more than a vacation for employees.”

Charter banks are scheduled to close today. Les Desjardins, which continues to close its branches in Quebec, Ontario, in addition to its offices.

Simons Stores has decided to give everyone a vacation in Canada. Others, no, like iA Financial Group, of Quebec, which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“We do not support the addition of public holidays for any reason in Quebec,” Quebec Premier François Legault said in June.

Bisbeel in the National Assembly

In Quebec, the Future Quebec Alliance is the only one who thinks so.

“In Quebec, there should not be two holiday calendars,” said Parti Quebec leader, Paul Saint-Pierre Blamondon.

In Quebec Solidere, Manon Masset wonders “in what world does Mr. Legault live so he doesn’t want another holiday” and why he leaves “a chance to celebrate First Nations reality”. “

“Beyond words,” add Dominique Englade and the Liberal Party of Quebec, “we must respect indigenous peoples and act now.”

▶ September 30

Open

Hydro-Québec, Loto-Québec, SAQ

CN and CP (excluding offices)

The vast majority of companies are in Quebec

institution

All Banks and Caisses Desjardins

Canada Post, labor insurance offices

Simmons’ house

National day Truth and Reconciliation

Starting today, September 30th will be dedicated to the remembrance of the victims of boarding schools in Canada. This new federal holiday was created thanks to a new law passed by the Liberal government this spring. Approximately 19,000 employers and 1 million employees are subject to federal jurisdiction in Canada.