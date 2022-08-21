Tim Hortons list in Thailand is making people jealous on TikTok

The Tim Hortons fast food chain is expanding all over the world, while many branches are opening their doors in Asian countries.

Tim Hortons has cafes in North America, Spain, UK, Middle Eastern countries, China, India, Philippines and also in Thailand.

Many TikTok netizens are surprised to see the options being offered to customers from Thailand, due to the items not on the Canadian menu at all.

User @michelleskidelsky has garnered tens of thousands of views on a video where she walks through the menu at Tim Hortons in Thailand.

Among the desserts, there is a maple donut with chunks of bacon.

One netizen asked, “How does the Thai menu contain bacon donuts, while Canada doesn’t?”

Others were surprised by the variety of sandwiches available in the Southeast Asian country.

Steaks, cheese, pulled pork, and crispy chicken seem to make people jealous in Canada.

“I want paninis to be available in Canada,” one user said.

Restaurant Brands International, the group that owns Tim Hortons coffee, plans to continue its expansion in Asia, particularly in China.