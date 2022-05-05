New route to Quebec Marathon

After two years of interruptions due to COVID-19, organizers proudly announced the return of the event on Thursday, including a new route for participants to follow. Halfway has been reworked, allowing runners to roam three neighborhoods and 9 of the city’s 35 districts.

The route returns to Boulevard Champlain, as it did at the time of the Québec-Lévis Marathon, and will now pass through the Saint-Louis district, for the first time.

The Limoilou sector will also be a new strip for runners to discover as it will host the start and end of the course.

We had to review and reconsider the route, among other things due to preparations for trams and other construction sites said Marianne Belchat, executive producer at Gestev, who is co-organizing the event.

We have worked hard to preserve the spirit and essence of the course, and we like to describe it as a 100% Quebec postcard.

5, 10, 21 and 42 kilometer events will be presented.

More than 8000 marathon runners are expected to participate in this new edition, 46% of whom come from abroad.

The event takes place from September 30 to October 2. The Quebec City Marathon is known to be a challenging marathon due to Quebec City’s many hikes.

A city without a marathon is not a city

Quebec Mayor Bruno Marchand, who was a huge fan of running, was thrilled to have the event back. He also confirmed that he will start for a distance of 21 or 10 kilometers. I’m not 42, I don’t have much time to train, but I’ll be there, that’s for sure said Mr. Marchand, who says he has never come this far.

Mayor Marchand confirmed that the event will continue this year, the first since 2019. If there is a marathon, it is because he has the one to carry it, and he has the genius to adapt Mayor praised.