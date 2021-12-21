NFL: Bears beat Vikings by 17-9

Monday, December 20, 2021. 23:32

In a game where frustration was easily noticed between the Chicago Bears, the Minnesota Vikings remained at the height of the playoff fight with a 17-9 victory on Monday night.

On several occasions, none of the players, but also Bears head coach Matt Nagy could be seen getting angry on the pitch, especially after some of the referees’ decisions. Nothing helped him lift his mood, Bears fans at Soldier Field once again chanted “Fire survivor” during the meeting.

The Bears’ defense, decimated by injuries and COVID-19, needed several substitutions for this meeting and the Vikings took advantage of them early in the game. Kirk Cousins ​​joined his favorite target of the season Justin Jefferson for a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Vikings attack shouldn’t swell their chest, as calm prevailed afterwards as the only other touchdown in the third quarter was scored with a catch from Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the end zone. The Cousins ​​finished the game with only 12 completed passes in 24 attempts and only collected 87 yards plus interceptions.

The Bears attack lacked opportunism as they were stopped at the goal gate four times in the fourth quarter. Justin Fields had 285 yards and threw his only touchdown pass in the last game of the game to Jesper Horsted.

The Bears suffered their third loss in a row and with a record of 4-10, they were officially disqualified from the race for the playoffs. It’s quite different for the Vikings climbing up to seventh in the National with a record 7-7.