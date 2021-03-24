NFL: Joe Flacco signs with the Philadelphia Eagles for one year

Tue 23 Mar 2021 at 8:03 pm

His agency confirmed on Tuesday that quarterback Joe Flacco had accepted a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN’s Adam Shifter revealed Flacco signing for a year and 3.5 million guaranteed, with an additional potential of 4 million.

He is expected to help Galen Horts, who will replace Carson Wentz as a rookie now that the latter has traded with the Indianapolis Colts.

With 175 career startups, Flacco could be a solid veteran of directing Hurts, Eagles’ pick for the second round in April.

“We have always given importance to this position by trying to dig deep,” said General Manager Howie Rosman last week. We want to be strong in this position. We have great coaches on either side of the ball to support the midfielders. “

Flaco appeared in five matches with the New York Jets last season, going 0-4 as a start and poor stats (55.2% efficiency in completed passes). He replaced Sam Darnold when he was injured in October and November.

He also played eight matches for Denver in 2019.

Flacco spent his first 11 seasons with Baltimore, leading the Ravens to victory at the 2013 Super Bowl.

The 36-year-old athlete returns home. Flacco grew up near Philadelphia. He went to high school in Audubon, New Jersey, outside of Eagles Town, and played two seasons with the University of Delaware.

The Ravens picked it 18th in 2008.

Flacco is 98-77 as a beginner for the regular season and 10-5 in the qualifiers. He has 224 touchdown passes and 144 interceptions.