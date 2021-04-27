NFL Player agrees that all payment will be made in Bitcoin

Kansas City Chiefs Sean Culkin intends to prepare NFL history books as he wants to become the first player to be paid in full in cryptocurrency.

The 27-year-old signed a contract with Missouri coach, in February, which could fetch him $ 920,000 if he breaks through his team’s roster.

Culkin wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday: “I firmly believe that Bitcoin is the future of finance and wanted to prove that I am truly in this project, not just making a quick buck.”

Strictly speaking, Culkin will not get bitcoins directly, as he pleases, but instead will be paid naturally and his money will then be converted into cryptocurrency.

“I always had a keen interest and passion for finance and economics in my college days,” he told ESPN.

“Throughout the vacation, I kept hearing about the increased space for all things coded. It always seemed to me that he was getting bigger and bigger.”

Former Carolina Panthers striker, now free agent Russell Okong, became the first player to convert a portion of his salary into cryptocurrency in 2020, after converting nearly half of his earnings.