NHL | Gary Bateman says only four players are not immune

(St. Petersburg) National Hockey League commissioner Gary Pittman said there are only four players left unvaccinated as the 2021-22 season kicks off Tuesday night.

Bateman was present at the Amalie Arena for the Tampa Bay Lightning, a two-time Stanley Cup winner, for the first time of the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Everyone is working together to do the right thing,” Bateman said. Perhaps that is why hockey is the best team sport. ”

Bettman stated that NHL referees and all staff who interact with players are being vaccinated.

“It’s something we take very seriously,” the commissioner added. Health and safety has been and will continue to be of paramount importance. ”

However, there are still cases of COVID-19 involving fully vaccinated players.

The Seattle Kraken, the new NHL expansion team, will be short of players due to COVID-19 protocols for the first game in its history, Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

The Lightning has once again expressed interest in hosting an outdoor game in Tampa, Florida, but weather conditions remain a major obstacle.

“Am I worried about the weather?” The answer is yes, via Batman. The weather, especially in hot climates, can be a challenge, and player safety is paramount. If possible, that would be great. We are not sure if this is possible due to the weather. ”