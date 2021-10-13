Alerte bon plan: Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6H laptop

Are you looking for a gaming laptop for less than 1000 euros? Buying a gaming PC is a certain investment, when you look good it is possible to find one under the 1000 euro bar. Cdiscount is offering a great discount on the Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6H gaming laptop bundle which is available at only €999.99 instead of €1233.99. The laptop comes with its own backpack.

Lenovo Legion 5 15ACH6H Gaming Laptop, Designed for Gaming

The Lenovo gaming laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch HD screen (1920 x 1080), 512 GB SSD and 8 GB of RAM. The performance is excellent, it is a versatile computer that can run the most resource-intensive programs and games. Lenovo Legion 5 is powered by the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 processor. You can get gaming performance on a thin and slim laptop. It’s a PC for gamers and creators looking for performance. The Legion TrueStrike keyboard is responsive, accurate, and optional backlit in white or RGB. The computer is quiet and cool thanks to the dual-fan design with four-channel exhaust systems. The refresh speed can reach 165Hz and the response time is 3ms, and the image display is very smooth and fast to play in good condition.

The positive points of this gaming device

This laptop has a powerful cooling system. You can play the latest games without any problem, the performance is enough. The build quality of this machine is on time, the overall ergonomics are well thought out with all the connections one could need and the keyboard is comfortable. The components used are effective, a second location is provided to increase the storage space. The design of this gaming computer is beautiful, and we appreciate the backlit keyboard.