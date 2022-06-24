NHL: Patrice Bergeron will return to the Bruins for a year

Thursday, June 23, 2022 10:23 PM

Striker Patrice Bergeron will be back with the Boston Bruins for at least a year.

According to journalist Joe MacDonald, the 36-year-old athlete from L’Ancienne-Lorette will sign a one-year agreement.

Bergeron, a five-time Selke Trophy winner, told RDS he was giving himself a few weeks to think about his future, which could become an unrestricted free agent.

However, he has indicated that if he continues his career, it will only be in the only uniform he has known since the beginning of his NHL adventure. Bergeron had just finished an eight-year contract that brought him $55 million.

Bergeron, who scored 400 goals in 1,216 regular season games, admitted that things have accelerated since the end of the season and that he will devote the next few weeks to reflection. “It’s the first time I can take a step back. That’s why I’m taking this time to think. I didn’t have the time or opportunity to do that. At my age, I really want to make sure of what I want,” he told RDS on June 7.

The central man earned seven points in as many games in the first-round series for the Bruins, which suffered a knockout to Carolina Hurricanes.

Observers had thought Bergeron might have been tempted by the idea of ​​continuing his career with Montreal Canadiens, now managed by his former agent Kent Hughes.