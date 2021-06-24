NHL Playoffs Semifinals | Beauvillier saves the islanders

The strength of the islanders will be held 7 . game

Canadian Press

(Uniondale) Anthony Bouvier scored in the 1:08 minute of overtime, and forced the New York Islanders into Game Seven against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday.

Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield scored the other goals for Al Jazeera, who came from behind with two goals in the second half. Semyon Varlamov saved 22 balls in front of the winner’s net.

Brayden Point hit the back of the net in Lightning’s ninth straight game. Anthony Cirelli scored the other goal for the champion in addition to a assist. Andrei Vasilevsky blocked 25 rounds.

Bouvier managed to intercept a pass in the right-hand circle and without wasting time, beat Vasilevsky with the first shot in the overtime period.

With this match likely to be the last at the Nassau Coliseum, as the islanders plan to move to the UBS Arena next season, spectators celebrated the win by tossing cans and bottles of beer on the ice.

Game 7 will be held Friday night in Tampa.

Point scored the first goal of the match at 16:02 from the throw-in, snatching a return from a Cirelli shot to defeat Varlamov with a backhand. For Point, he was 14 years olde The goal of the match, the highest level in the NHL. Furthermore, his nine-game streak with at least one goal leaves him only one part of the record set in 1976 by Reggie Leach with the Philadelphia Flyers.

PHOTO BRAD PENNER, USA TODAY Thanks to Scott Mayfield (24), the Islanders tied with less than ten minutes left in the third half.

Cirelli doubled the visitors’ lead to score 7:24 from the end of the first half after breaking off thanks to a shot that ran across Varlamov’s podiums.

Less than two minutes after Cirelli netted, Jordan Eberle cut Lightning’s lead into the first half after a pass from Matthew Barzal.

Mayfield tied 2-2 with 8:44 remaining in the third game. After receiving a pass from Barzal, Mayfield appeared in the right-hand circle and surprised Vasilevsky with a shot that hit the horizontal bar first before ending up in the net.